Two men arrested after heroin worth €10,000 seized in Tralee

Thursday, January 24, 2019 - 08:11 PM
By Stephen Rogers

Irish Examiner Reporter

Two men were arrested this afternoon after gardai seized approximately €10,000 worth of heroin following a surveillance operation in Tralee.

As part of the ongoing investigation into sale and supply of heroin in Tralee town, officers from the Kerry Divisional Drugs Unit set up a surveillance operation at Ballyseedy Woods, Tralee.

Shortly after 1.30pm they arrested the two men in their 20s and 30s and seized 370 individual wraps of heroin.

A garda spokesman said the drugs will now be sent for analysis.

Both men were brought to Tralee Garda Station where they are being held under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

Some of the drugs seized by gardai in Co Kerry today


KEYWORDS

DrugsSeizureGardaiTraleeKerry

