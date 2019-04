Two houses have been attacked in Drogheda, in what's believed to be part of an ongoing criminal feud.

In the first incident, a petrol bomb was discovered at a house in Ashleigh Heights at around 12.20am this morning.

Later, at 4am, a petrol bomb was thrown through the window of a house in Springfield Court.

No one was injured at either property.

Last Thursday, a gunman opened fire at a house at Hardman's Gardens, wounding a man in the shoulder and leg.

Gardaí say investigations are ongoing.