Two Dublin childcare centres to close in January - Tusla

Tusla confirmed today that more than 99% of the 4,118 early years' service providers have begun the re-registration process ahead of tonight's midnight deadline in order to secure their continuity next year.

Two centres in Dublin are set to close by January 10 and have been notified of Tusla's decision following "the conclusion of an extensive enforcement process".

The centres are Bubbles Too Crèche in Swords and Annie's Preschool in Lucan.

Tusla's CEO Bernard Gloster said: "These decisions are the exception and are only taken after careful consideration and a lengthy process. We acknowledge the impact closure has on parents and children using these services and the staff employed in them.

Every effort is made to avoid reaching this stage of the regulatory process; however Tusla’s primary concern is the safety and wellbeing of children at these services.

"This information is now made public at the earliest opportunity to assist parents in making informed decisions.”

Mr Gloster added: " We expect that there will always be a small percentage of services which are challenged and require various levels of enforcement. Problems for this small number are a normal feature of any regulated sector where the care of people is central to the activity. This is normal business and not indicative in any way of a whole sector that is not looking after children.”