Two dead and three injured after three-car collision in Tyrone

Two men have died and three others have suffered serious injuries in a crash involving three cars in County Tyrone.

The accident occurred on the Dungannon Road near Moy at about 1.40pm this afternoon.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service dispatched five emergency crews to the scene.

The PSNI took to Twitter to warn motorists of the road closures following the accident.

The main road between Dungannon and Moy was closed for a time but has since reopened.