NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Two-day ambulance personnel strike to begin this morning

Thursday, February 28, 2019 - 07:03 AM
By Digital Desk staff

A two-day strike by ambulance personnel members of the Psychiatric Nurses Association gets underway this morning.

500 members will take part in the industrial action in their ongoing row with the HSE over union recognition.

It follows two previous strike dates on January 22nd and February 15th.

General Secretary of the PNA, Peter Hughes, said members have been left with no other choice but to continue with industrial action.

He said: "Our members are resolute. They've had two days, it's not where the want to be.

"However, they believe so strong that they should be able to join the union of their choice and be represented by that union that they are willing to take this two day action and to take further action."

More on this topic

Two-day strike by PNA ambulance staff to begin tomorrow

Ambulance staff morale ‘undermined’ over no-union recognition

Ambulance staff announce three additional strike days

Ambulance staff warn more industrial action is on the way


More in this Section

Adoption proposal 'doesn't mean a hell of a lot' says rights group

Timing of fire in Santry meant it was easier to evacuate buildling, Dublin Fire Brigade says

Nearly 400 people diagnoses with mumps in 2018

Hopes that back to work guide for cancer survivors will help with anxiety and loss of confidence


Lifestyle

Learning Points: Facing our fears is the best way to conquer anxieties

When a disease is for life

Cork poet Seán Ó Ríordáin was a man far ahead of his time

John Grant is  playing music mined from his problematic past

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, February 27, 2019

    • 14
    • 15
    • 16
    • 19
    • 38
    • 46
    • 6

Full Lotto draw results »