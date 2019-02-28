Two-day ambulance personnel strike to begin this morning

A two-day strike by ambulance personnel members of the Psychiatric Nurses Association gets underway this morning.

500 members will take part in the industrial action in their ongoing row with the HSE over union recognition.

It follows two previous strike dates on January 22nd and February 15th.

General Secretary of the PNA, Peter Hughes, said members have been left with no other choice but to continue with industrial action.

He said: "Our members are resolute. They've had two days, it's not where the want to be.

"However, they believe so strong that they should be able to join the union of their choice and be represented by that union that they are willing to take this two day action and to take further action."