Two awaiting surgery following Wicklow GAA team's horror fall

Two men are awaiting surgery after falling off a truck in Enniskerry in Wicklow over the weekend.

Nine people were brought to hospital following the accident, as members of the local GAA team celebrated their championship win.

The captain of the team arrived home to a hero's welcome in the local pub last night.

The club itself says the community response to the incident proved what a great village Enniskerry is.

In a statement on Facebook, the club said: "Although it was under the worst circumstances we ever could have imagined, last night proved what a great village and community we have around us.

"We have many thanks to pay which we will do in the coming days but for the moment we would ask for respect and privacy for all involved."

They added that: "No injuries are life-threatening. However, some do require surgery."

In a follow-up post, the club said: "Seven lads home in their own beds tonight, thinking of the two lads still in hospital."