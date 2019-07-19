News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Two arrests after seizure of 2,500 cigarettes and €18k in cash

Revenue detector dog Kelly.
By Digital Desk staff
Friday, July 19, 2019 - 06:00 PM

Revenue officers have seized more than 2,500 unstamped cigarettes and around €18,000 in cash in two operations this week.

Yesterday, Revenue officers seized the unstamped cigarettes and around €5,000 in cash during the search of a house in Dublin’s North Inner City with the help of Revenue detector dog Kelly.

The unstamped cigarettes, branded ‘Excellence’, had a retail value of more than €1,300.

A 61-year-old woman was arrested at the scene before being charged and bailed to appear in court again.

Dublin District Court granted Revenue officers a three-month cash detention order today in connection with the seizure.

On Tuesday, Revenue Officers at Dublin Airport seized more than €13,000 in cash when they stopped and searched a man in his 40s who was travelling to Milan, Italy.

The cash - composed of euros, dollars and British pound sterling - was found in the hand luggage of the Libyan national.

The officers, suspecting it to be the proceeds of crime, seized the cash and got a three-month cash detention order from Judge Bryan Smyth.

