News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Two arrested in Dublin in connection with ATM fraud incidents

Two arrested in Dublin in connection with ATM fraud incidents
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, November 05, 2019 - 09:58 AM

Two men have been arrested in Dublin in connection with a series of ATM fraud incidents.

The Garda National Economic Crime Bureau made the arrests in the Malahide area after searching a house this morning.

A number of cash reversal attacks where cash is taken and the ATM is shut down, occurred in Drogheda, Swords and Blanchardstown.

Clothing, cash and a number of prepaid cards were seized during the search.

The men - aged 34 and 27 - are to appear at the Criminal Courts of Justice later this morning.

READ MORE

€125,000 of suspected cannabis herb seized in Cork

More on this topic

Nine-storey hotel approved for Clerys site in DublinNine-storey hotel approved for Clerys site in Dublin

Lionel Richie, Hans Zimmer and The Chainsmokers announce Irish concertsLionel Richie, Hans Zimmer and The Chainsmokers announce Irish concerts

Dublin hotel that has been shut for almost a decade bought by Austrian investorDublin hotel that has been shut for almost a decade bought by Austrian investor

Luxury hotel group Anantara takes over Dublin’s MarkerLuxury hotel group Anantara takes over Dublin’s Marker


TOPIC: Dublin

More in this Section

'If you're not getting in trouble, you're not doing your job right': Tubridy and Kenny recall a 'legend and icon''If you're not getting in trouble, you're not doing your job right': Tubridy and Kenny recall a 'legend and icon'

Union calls for dedicated transport police unit after string of attacks on bus drivers, including rape threatUnion calls for dedicated transport police unit after string of attacks on bus drivers, including rape threat

Boil water notice re-issued for 600,000 peopleBoil water notice re-issued for 600,000 people

Man who threatened to kill and bite the nose off garda jailed for four yearsMan who threatened to kill and bite the nose off garda jailed for four years


Lifestyle

It was a case of love at first sight for college sweethearts Rachel Roche and Philip Horan.Wedding of the Week: Lessons in love as college sweethearts tie the knot

Dating in the office comes with some big risks to your professional life.Is it ever OK to date a work colleague?

The third annual Dublin Podcast Festival takes place across the month of November in various venues across the capital. There’s a bit of everything, from feminism to sports to economics to Sweet Valley High.Podcast Corner: Heavy-hitters go live for Dublin Podcast Festival

Timmy Creed brings his Spliced play to five of the city’s GAA clubs, writes Marjorie BrennanHurling piece performed in a natural setting

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 02, 2019

  • 3
  • 18
  • 28
  • 30
  • 31
  • 47
  • 7

Full Lotto draw results »