Two arrested after cocaine worth €1.5m seized by Revenue in Rosslare

Revenue officers have announced a seizure of almost 22kgs of cocaine in Rosslare Europort.

The drugs have an approximate street value of more than €1.5m.

They were discovered when an Irish registered vehicle was stopped and searched after disembarking a ferry from Cherbourg, France.

Revenue said the search was carried out with the assistance of Revenue’s mobile x-ray scanner and Detector Dog Flynn.

It led to the discovery of the illegal drugs in a concealment behind the back seat of the vehicle.

Two men in their 20s, living in Ireland, were arrested by gardaí at the scene and taken to Wexford Garda Station.

Revenue said investigations are ongoing.