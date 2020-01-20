News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Two arrested after €178k of drugs and €50k of drugs seized

By Digital Desk staff
Monday, January 20, 2020 - 12:24 PM

Two men have been arrested after gardaí seized cociane, drug manufacturing components and cash after what is being described as an intelligence-led operation Co Galway.

In total, €178,500 worth of cash and €50,000 worth of cocaine were seized as well as the manufacturing equipment.

Gardaí from the Divisional Drugs Unit in Galway stopped and searched a car on the M6 Motorway in the vicinity of Loughrea where €17,580 worth of cash was seized.

Some of the cash seized
Some of the cash seized

As part of a follow-up search Gardaí uncovered what they believe to be a cocaine processing laboratory.

During that search, they seized what they believe to be cocaine with an estimated value of €50,000 at an address in Galway City.

The alleged drug paraphernalia
The alleged drug paraphernalia

Gardaí also seized a quantity of mixing agent, a cocaine press, vacuum packer, industrial gas masks, and a cash counting machine.

In a further follow up search Gardaí seized €161,000 in cash at a separate premises in Galway City.

One man in his 20s was arrested following the detection on the M6, while a second man in his 30s was arrested at a property in Galway City.

Both men are currently detained at Galway Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drugs Trafficking) Act 1996.

