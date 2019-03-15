NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Trump could visit Ireland as early as June, says Taoiseach

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar arriving at the Drake Hotel, Chicago where he will meet with emigrant support groups. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA
Friday, March 15, 2019 - 11:33 PM
By Juno McEnroe

Political Correspondent

Taoiseach says US President Donald Trump could visit Ireland as early as June this year when in Europe for D-Day commemorations, writes Juno McEnroe in Chicago.

Speaking in Chicago, Mr Varadkar also said he was not surprised about the president's views on Brexit this week when in the White House in Washington DC but that he hoped the US could do a trade deal with the EU.

When asked about Mr Trump's comment that he will visit Ireland this year, Mr Varadkar said the visit could go ahead in either June or December.

"He is going to travel to Europe both for the D-Day and for the NATO anniversary so it is possible that he will make the trip to Ireland before or after one of those. It's still early days yet."

Asked could the visit then take place as early as June, when the 75th anniversary of D-Day takes place in France, Mr Varadkar said:

"It is possible but there is no firm date discussed or agreed. He does intend to travel to Europe at least twice before now and the end of the year. It being added on to one of those visit would be the likeliest thing."

Mr Trump was critical of the EU and the Brexit negotiations in the White House this week. Asked about this, Mr Varadkar said he hoped the US president would negotiate a trade deal with the EU.

Mr Varadkar also discussed his speech about growing up as a gay man, which he made in the Washington DC residence of vice president Mike Pence and which drew international attention this week.

He said the two men did not discuss it but both obviously had different views.

"We didn't really discuss the speech but we had a good chat afterwards on different issues and I had the chance to meet him again in the White House.

"I met his brother who was recently elected to congress and his sister too.

"They are very nice people and certainly have made me feel welcome when I have been in DC. Obviously we have very different views on social policy but I think the best way to manage these things is to engage with people rather than boycotting them and that's what I intend to do," said Mr Varadkar.

More on this topic

The Irish have earned the right to celebrate

Fresh efforts to secure US work visas for Irish citizens

Is it time to leave St Patrick’s Day to America and find an authentic Irish holiday?

The best places to celebrate St Patrick’s Day around the world

More in this Section

Housing report says people on average income can only afford 5% of houses in Dublin area

Phil Hogan: UK’s no-deal tariff plans likely breach World Trade Organisation rules

Murder investigation launched after man dies in east Belfast

Taoiseach to meet emigrant support groups in Chicago today


Lifestyle

Album review: Dido - Still on My Mind

Tee up a tea treat for two at the best locations this Mother's Day

Trend of the week: Paisley - boho’s favourite floral motif

As Leigh-Anne Pinnock scores a major fashion gig, we look back at the singer’s style hits and misses

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, March 13, 2019

    • 7
    • 10
    • 18
    • 45
    • 46
    • 47
    • 39

Full Lotto draw results »