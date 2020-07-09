News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Treatment for cocaine trebles in just six years

Treatment for cocaine trebles in just six years
By Cormac O'Keeffe

Security Correspondent

Thursday, July 09, 2020 - 06:10 AM

Treatment for cocaine has trebled in the last six years, with “worrying” increases in crack cocaine cases.

While those seeking treatment for cocaine are generally in paid employment and most likely to use alcohol as an additional drug, those mixing crack cocaine and heroin are more likely to be unemployed and homeless.

The Health Research Board (HRB) said the number of cases involving homeless people has doubled between 2013 and 2019, with the number of people under the age of 18 in treatment rising in the last year.

The HRB’s National Drug Treatment Reporting System highlights a continuing surge in cocaine treatment over the last six years:

  • 2,560 cases were treated for problem cocaine use in 2019, more than three times the number in 2013 (708 cases) and up from 2,254 in 2018;

  • The proportion of cocaine cases increased from 7.9% in 2013 to 24% in 2019;

  • Cocaine was the second most common drug reported in 2019, having ranked third since 2015;

  • The increase was even greater for new cases of cocaine use, rising four-fold, from 320 in 2013 to 1,258 in 2019.

The median age of cocaine treatment cases was 30 in 2019 (29 in 2013), but those under 18 rose from 11 to 40.

The proportion of female cocaine cases increased from 17% in 2013 to 20% in 2019, while the proportion in paid employment rose from 18% in 2013 to 35% in 2018, decreasing to 31% in 2019.

The proportion of cocaine cases with polydrug use fell from 77% in 2013 to 58% in 2019. In 2019, the most common additional drugs were alcohol (57%) and cannabis (48%).

In relation to crack cocaine, it accounted for 14% of all cocaine cases in 2019, compared to 11% in 2018.

Dr Mairead O’ Driscoll, Interim HRB Chief Executive said: “The figures published today illustrate the level of cocaine use in Irish society. The consistent rise in demand for cocaine treatment, coupled with an increase in cases in paid employment and a decrease in proportion of cases mixing drugs reflects clear changes in patterns of drug use.” 

Dr Anne Marie Carew, HRB research officer said: “In general, those seeking treatment for cocaine are male, 30 years of age, in paid employment and most likely to use alcohol as an additional drug. However, a rise in reporting of crack cocaine is a worrying trend where cases with chronic problem drug use, mix crack cocaine with opioids. These cases are more likely to be unemployed and homeless.” 

The report said opioids, mainly heroin, were the most common main drug reported, accounting for 39% of all cases, down from 51% in 2013.

Cannabis was the third most common main drug – 23% in 2019 (29% in 2013).

Benzodiazepines (tranquillisers) was the fourth most common main drug, accounting for around 10% of cases every year.

The total number of treated cases increased from 9,006 in 2013 to 10,664 in 2019.

More on this topic

Local counselling project to close doors if it cannot secure State fundingLocal counselling project to close doors if it cannot secure State funding

Catholic group in pre-planning with Waterford Council for female-only addiction rehab centreCatholic group in pre-planning with Waterford Council for female-only addiction rehab centre

Treatment centre calls on Government to back mother-and-child facility in LimerickTreatment centre calls on Government to back mother-and-child facility in Limerick

Finian McGrath: Drug injection centres should be 'in communities, not just in town'Finian McGrath: Drug injection centres should be 'in communities, not just in town'

TOPIC: Drug treatment centres

More in this Section

Four men arrested following seizure of cannabis worth €40k in CorkFour men arrested following seizure of cannabis worth €40k in Cork

HSE chief expects a million downloads of Covid-19 tracker app in first 24 hoursHSE chief expects a million downloads of Covid-19 tracker app in first 24 hours

Eamon Ryan missed opportunity to promote women and unite the party, says Catherine MartinEamon Ryan missed opportunity to promote women and unite the party, says Catherine Martin

Covid-19: Airborne transmission cannot be ruled out, says WHOCovid-19: Airborne transmission cannot be ruled out, says WHO


Lifestyle

Dónal Clancy is a musician from An Rinn in Co Waterford. He will perform the music of his late father, Liam Clancy, in a special online solo performance on Thursday at 7pm as part of this year's Clonmel Junction Festival.Question of Taste: Dónal Clancy

BETWEEN 1973 and early 1975, John Lennon split with Yoko Ono, took up with his assistant May Pang and embarked on a period of intense creativity and outrageous behaviour. Lennon later described this time as his “lost weekend”.Rufus Wainwright has returned a new man

Stan O’Sullivan tells Ellie O’Byrne about the genre-busting album from 2007 that probably doesn’t get the recognition it deservesB-Side the Leeside - Cork’s Greatest Records: Louder & Clearer from Stanley Super 800

In recent times one of the most recurring and troubling conversations I have with teenagers, in therapy, is around their use of marijuana. Often parents seek out therapy because they have noticed a dramatic shift in their child’s behaviour.Richard Hogan: Beware of making light of your teen's marijuana use

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, July 8, 2020

  • 10
  • 15
  • 22
  • 24
  • 32
  • 42
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »