Transport authority to install hand sanitiser across fleets for passengers

Hand sanitisers are to be installed in most public transport vehicles as part of plans to provide additional safeguards for the travelling public.

The National Transport Authority has signalled it wants to make hand sanitizing products and dispensers available for all passengers on public transport services as Government restrictions to counter the Covid-19 virus are lifted on a phased basis.

The NTA said the proposed supply of hand gel and foam for passengers was designed to strengthen public health measures.

It plans to provide hand-sanitising dispensers at entry and exit points at all 144 Irish Rail stations.

The NTA said dispensers will be fitted to the Dublin Bus and GoAhead fleet but it admitted the installation of dispensers on Bus Éireann vehicles will be challenging.

“The most feasible option is to provide additional dispensers, for passenger use, at bus stations,” the NTA said.

For Luas passengers, dispensers will be fitted near the entrance of all double doors on trams as well as at Luas stops.

The NTA said it might need to increase the size of the fleet in the Local Link rural bus service because its typical 22-28 seater vehicles can now only carry up to 8 passengers under social distancing rules.

It said it would allow individual taxi drivers to decide where dispensers should be installed in taxi cabs given the variety of vehicles in the national fleet of 21,200 taxis.

Dispensers may also be installed at taxi ranks.

The NTA indicated transport companies have signalled they would prefer if foam products were used as they pose less of a risk of spillage than hand gel.

It has begun a consultation with potential suppliers in order to assess issues around the logistics of supplying products and establishing how regularly dispensers will need to be refilled.

The NTA pointed out that around 15,000 journeys are currently being made daily on Luas services which is around 10% of normal use but the figure is expected to increase over the coming weeks as people return to work in offices and shops.

Since the outbreak public transport vehicles and stations are being cleaned in accordance with infection control measures recommended by the Health Surveillance Protection Centre.