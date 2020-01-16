Tralee town square ‘most dangerous area in Ireland’

Some 27 claims have been taken against the council in Kerry relating to trips and falls in the revamped Tralee Town Square and environs.

The open space, a trading area since the 1700s, was redeveloped and resurfaced in 2004 at a cost of €2m, but has recently been described as “the most dangerous area in Ireland”.

It is understood that only a percentage of those who tripped on the limestone surface would have taken claims.

In figures released on request after concerns were raised by councillors at meetings, the local authority has revealed that from 2004 to 2019, Kerry County Council received 27 claims relating to trips and falls in the square, Denny Lane, and Abbeycourt.

So far, 19 of the claims have been finalised but eight are outstanding.

“Payments are a matter for the council’s insurer, Irish Public Bodies,” said a spokesman.

The town square was revamped with grey bollards against a cream French limestone surface, but concerns were soon raised about how slippery it became when wet.

A council meeting recently heard that, after the matter was raised by councillors, the council had plans to install non slip pathways to prevent members of the public from slipping.

Fianna Fáil councillor Norma Foley said she is aware of several people falling there, and that she has slipped there herself.

It might be pretty to look at but serves no purpose if people are slipping on it, she added.

It is “the most” dangerous area in Ireland, she said.

Management insisted that tests on the square and on its side streets found nothing wrong with the surface.

Last week in Tralee, Ms Foley asked what steps had been taken to improve and upgrade the surface to make it safe.

She was told fresh trials had to be postponed because of the “inclement weather” in December.

Michael Scannell, director of services for Tralee, again insisted there was nothing technically amiss with the surface of the square and said that the specifics are meeting requirements.

However, he accepted there was “an issue identified by the public in Tralee”.

New trials are to take place, and a feasibility study for the redesign is also being looked at, the meeting heard.

“This may involve the subdivision of the open areas within the town square thereby creating desire lines which would ultimately require new paved surfaces,” the council said in a written reply to Ms Foley.

Sinn Féin councillor Pa Daly asked the council to provide an estimate for the March meeting of how much the council has paid out for insurance claims involving the square.