Tragic blind cord accident claims life of young Cork child

Gardaí believe an incident in which a toddler died after becoming entangled in a window blind cord was a tragic accident.

Emergency services rush the child by ambulance to Cork University Hospital after a tragic accident at home. Picture: Damian Coleman

The tragedy unfolded at a house in Delaney Park on Dublin Hill on the northside of Cork City yesterday afternoon.

It is understood the girl, aged 13 months, had been playing at home when she was found by her mother with a cord around her neck.

Emergency services rushed to the scene and ambulance staff attempted to resuscitate the child, before she was taken by ambulance, with an accompanying garda escort, to Cork University Hospital.

Medics at the hospital also attempted to resuscitate her, but she was pronounced dead a short time later.

Gardaí are investigating the circumstances and remained at the scene for some time yesterday but believe it was a tragic accident.

The girl’s parents were being comforted by friends last night.

A file will now be prepared for the coroner.

Earlier this year, an inquest heard that a 17-month-old infant died of asphyxia in Dublin after he became entangled in a blind cord.

The child had been sleeping in a cot next to the window in an upstairs bedroom.

International studies have also indicated that window blind cords have been responsible for numerous deaths around the world while, more recently, the NSAI (National Standards Authority of Ireland) announced three new European Standards to protect children from window blind cords.

The NSAI also issued advice to parents of small children, including to cut the cord to get rid of the loop and install tassels, ensuring loops are at least 1.5m above the ground, and to replace cords with a curtain or blind wands.