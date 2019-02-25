NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Trade unions calling for debate on practicalities of border poll

Monday, February 25, 2019 - 12:23 PM
By Digital Desk staff

More than 150 trade unions have joined together to start thinking about how a united Ireland would look for workers.

They are calling for a debate on what the practicalities of a border poll would be before any vote is held.

READ MORE: Secondary school 'deeply saddened' by death of student, 16, in Carlow crash

The group will hold a congress in April with trade union reps north and south.

General Secretary of Mandate Trade Union John Douglas says serious thought needs to be put in before a vote:

"There's a huge job of work to do and we cannot wait for both governments, by virtue of an international treaty, to just suddenly say 'lets have a poll'.

A poll on what? A poll on removing an invisible border? That's not helpful.

"So there needs to be a deep debate among Irish citizens and the Irish political movement to discuss what a new construct could look like."

More on this topic

Taoiseach on Brexit: 'We will either have a deal or we will have an extension'

Businesses trading with UK urged to register for customs number

May signals opposition to Article 50 extension during Merkel talks

Theresa May 'kicking the can down the road' in terms of Brexit, says former ambassador to UK


KEYWORDS

BorderBrexit

More in this Section

Government may consider policy that encourages elderly to downsize

450 cases of oesophageal cancer in Ireland every year, data shows

Gardai investigating boat accident which left girl, 12, seriously injured

We must address terrorism and people smuggling, Taoiseach tells EU-Arab League summit


Lifestyle

This is what eating lunch at your desk every day is doing to your mental and physical health

Islands of Ireland: Off with his head

DONAL HICKEY: Address the burning question

Fish, mirrors, and test of self-awareness

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, February 23, 2019

    • 3
    • 19
    • 21
    • 29
    • 31
    • 35
    • 22

Full Lotto draw results »