Trade unions calling for debate on practicalities of border poll

More than 150 trade unions have joined together to start thinking about how a united Ireland would look for workers.

They are calling for a debate on what the practicalities of a border poll would be before any vote is held.

The group will hold a congress in April with trade union reps north and south.

General Secretary of Mandate Trade Union John Douglas says serious thought needs to be put in before a vote:

"There's a huge job of work to do and we cannot wait for both governments, by virtue of an international treaty, to just suddenly say 'lets have a poll'.

A poll on what? A poll on removing an invisible border? That's not helpful.

"So there needs to be a deep debate among Irish citizens and the Irish political movement to discuss what a new construct could look like."