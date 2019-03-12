Top medic tried to prevent Cervical Check review

The most senior Government health adviser attempted to block a review of CervicalCheck the day after Vicky Phelan called for an investigation into the screening programme.

Instead, Tony Holohan, Department of Health chief medical officer (CMO), urged the health minister to opt for a report which Dr Holohan himself would prepare. He advised Simon Harris that the “appropriate way forward” was to “state that you have asked me to provide a report on the matter, including whether further actions or steps are required”.

He added: “I strongly advise that you do not commit to a review of CervicalCheck arising from the recent court case.”

His warning was issued the day after Ms Phelan stood on the steps of the High Court and said publicly that CervicalCheck had essentially failed her and she now had terminal cancer.

Her solicitor, Cian O’Carroll, also made public the discovery that other women had smears incorrectly read, and, like Ms Phelan, had not been told of an audit that discovered the errors.

Ms Phelan said at the time: “I truly hope some good will come of this case and there will be an investigation in the CervicalCheck programme as a result of this.”

Dr Holohan warned the minister that to announce a review “could unnecessarily undermine public confidence in CervicalCheck” when there was “no evidence at this stage that there are quality or patient safety concerns with the CervicalCheck programme”.

The minister ignored Dr Holohan’s advice and announced a review that day.

Speaking to the Irish Examiner last night, Ms Phelan said Dr Holohan’s attempt to prevent a review did not surprise her.

“It doesn’t surprise me one bit,” she said.

“From my experience, the approach is to try and sweep things under the carpet. There was an attempt to gag me during the court case with a non-disclosure agreement and this is more of it.

“An internal review would not have got to the bottom of what happened at CervicalCheck. An external review was essential.”

In the Freedom of Information (FoI) correspondence, the minister said he had discussed the prospect of a review with Tony O’Brien, then director general of the HSE, who believed “it would be beneficial”.

Dr Holohan’s advice to the minister is contained in an email dated April 26, 2018, the day after mother-of-two Ms Phelan settled her case for €2.5m.

Ms Phelan sued after it emerged her 2011 smear test, which showed no abnormalities, was found, in a 2014 audit, to be incorrect. She was not told of the audit until 2017. As a result of her court case, it emerged more than 200 other women who went on to develop cervical cancer had suffered a similar fate and had been kept in the dark about the same retrospective audit, which identified errors in previous smear results.

Mr Harris yesterday announced the establishment of an ex-gratia scheme

, due to get up and running shortly,

where the 221 women affected can seek compensation without going to court. Payment levels will be determined by an independent

assessment

panel.

Ms Phelan is credited by Gabriel Scally, the man who ultimately carried out a review of CervicalCheck, with bringing the crisis into the public domain through her refusal to be silenced.

