Top Cork indoor play area set to close

One of the largest indoor play areas in Cork has announced that it is set to close in the coming weeks.

Supernova in Ballincollig has announced that it will close on Sunday, June 16 after more than 11 years in business.

The venue has said that it hopes to relaunch later this year but it remains unclear what the future holds.

Nobody from Supernova was available to comment when contacted last night.

Supernova opened in November 2007 and has become one of the busiest party venues in Cork since.

In addition to offering a wide range of activities, including climbing walls, astroturfs, rollerskating rinks and ball pits, it also frequently held ASD-friendly play events, summer camps and school tours.

The closure was announced in a Facebook post yesterday afternoon.

“It is with great sadness to say Supernova’s last day in business will be Sunday 16th June,” the venue said.

“We hope to re-launch again in September and would like to thank all our customers for their many years of business with us.”