Today FM, Dempsey biggest winner in latest JNLRs

If the latest figures for radio listenership are anything to go by, the numbers tuning in appear to be surging, with almost all the country’s main shows seeing increases in their audience.

The big winner in the newly published Joint National Listenership Research (JNLR) figures is Today FM’s Ian Dempsey, who has seen a surge of 20,000 to bring his audience to 180,000. In fact, all of Today FM’s main daily shows saw increases.

Dermot & Dave now has 165,000 people tuning in (+4,000), while Muireann O’Connell has 99,000, up 1,000.

Fergal D’Arcy’s mid-afternoon show now has an audience of 112,000 (+10,000) and the Last Word with Matt Cooper is up 8,000 to 142,000.

At RTÉ Radio One, the figures are almost as buoyant, particularly for two of its two main news programmes.

Both Morning Ireland and News at One are up 16,000 — Morning Ireland now has 439,000 listeners and News at One has 343,000.

However, their fellow news programme, Drivetime, was one of the few which saw a drop — down 6,000 to 221,000.

Elsewhere at the station, Ray D’Arcy was one of the big winners with his audience surging by 14,000 to 221,000, while fellow TV host Ryan Tubridy’s radio audience rose by 7,000 to 325,000.

Both Sean O’Rourke and Joe Duffy saw increases of 8,000, with the former now on 320,000 and the latter on 381,000.

The JNLR figures provided mixed news for Marian Finucane. Her Saturday show is up 5,000 to 364,000, but her Sunday show is down 34,000 to 312,000.

Sister station RTÉ 2FM also saw good results. Breakfast Republic was up 1,000 year on year to 187,000, the Nicky Byrne Show with Jenny Greene gained 3,000 to 153,000 and the Tracy Clifford Show has grown to 145,000, an increase of 12,000 listeners.

The Eoghan McDermott Show saw its audience grow by 4,000 to 138,000.

At Newstalk, the results were equally buoyant, with Newstalk Breakfast up 9,000 to 128,000, the Pat Kenny Show up 12,000 to 155,000 and Lunchtime Live with Ciara Kelly up 6,000 to 105,000.

Sean Moncrieff continues to have good results for the station. His audience has increased by 15,000 year on year to 97,000.

The Hard Shoulder with Ivan Yates had an even better increase of 31,000 to 170,000.

The battle of the mid-morning shows in Cork City between PJ Coogan at 96FM and Neil Prendeville at Red FM remains tight.

The latter is in the lead with 78,000 listeners compared to 69,000 for the former.