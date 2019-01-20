'Time's up' on climate change, say campaigners calling for government action

Campaigners say the government needs to act faster on issues around climate change.

President of the Union of Students in Ireland, Síona Cahill, says the government need to take action on climate change.

The call was made as a Children's Rally for Climate Action was held yesterday to highlight the impact of climate issues on future generations.

Ireland looks set to miss 2020 reduction targets set by the EU.

President of the Union of Students in Ireland, Síona Cahill, says students and universities are doing their bit but leadership needs to come from the government.

"There's huge work being done by students: UCC's student union is giving out keep cups to every first year," she said.

"There's significant plastic-free campaigns going on, drafted sustainability policies, work being done in Trinity around fossil free.

"But this isn't an individual's problem, this is now a government problem and we need to do something because the time is up," she said.