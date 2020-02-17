News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Three-way contest for position of ceann comhairle

Three-way contest for position of ceann comhairle
By Juno McEnroe

Political Correspondent

Monday, February 17, 2020 - 05:45 AM

The race to be chairman of the Dáil is shaping up to be a three-way contest, with Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael, and the independents indicating support for potential candidates for the high-profile role.

Support for the esteemed position of ceann comhairle is being considered for its outgoing holder, Fianna Fáil TD Seán Ó Fearghaíl, Fine Gael TD Bernard Durkan, as well as independent Denis Naughten.

The Dáil will meet on Thursday and, amid the ongoing jostling and bartering over government coalition options, one of its only expected items of business is going to be the election of a ceann comhairle — always one of the first and most important acts of a new Dáil.

Mr Ó Fearghaíl told the Irish Examiner he would not be actively canvassing for the seven Dáil votes needed to be elected, but said that he would be interested in a second term in the role if he was to receive such support.

The election is expected to take place by secret ballot — if there is a competition — as it did in 2016, when Mr Ó Fearghaíl was elected to the role and Mr Durkan came in fifth place.

Fine Gael figures again confirmed yesterday that Mr Durkan was interested in the position.

Labour outgoing leader Brendan Howlin, despite backing for him to take up the mantle of Dáil chairman, has ruled himself out of seeking the role.

A number of independent sources have confirmed that Mr Naughten, a former Fine Gael minister, is interested, but this will depend on whether or not he is involved among rural TDs in coalition formation talks with other parties.

Mr Naughten did not respond to queries.

It is expected that Fine Gael will discuss the matter at its first post-election parliamentary meeting today, while Fianna Fáil’s position on the issue will depend on what role the party takes in the coalition talks and whether or not Mr Ó Fearghaíl would be needed on the party benches for votes as opposed to being in the position of a non-partisan chairman of the Dáil.

Sinn Féin has yet to indicate whether the party would field a candidate for the role or who it might support for the position in the 33rd Dáil.

DáilTOPIC: Politics

