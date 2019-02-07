NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Three people released without charge in Michael Keogh murder probe

Thursday, February 07, 2019 - 07:26 PM

Michael Keogh was killed in 2017.

Three people who were arrested by gardaí yesterday as part of their investigation into the murder of Michael Keogh in Dublin in 2017 have been released without charge.

Mr Keogh was shot dead at the age of 27 on May 31, 2017, at Sheridan Court on Dorset Street.

Two men in their 40s and a woman in her 30s were arrested yesterday and were detained at garda stations in Dublin city centre.

The arrests were understood to be part of the probe by gardaí into the ongoing Hutch-Kinahan feud.

A file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.


