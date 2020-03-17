Three Irish prisoners await Covid-19 testing

Three inmates of a prison outside Dublin are reported to be in seclusion awaiting testing for Covid-19.

A further three prisoners are also thought to be in seclusion, although they have yet to show any symptoms.

The reports, coming from prison sources, have not been confirmed by the Irish Prison Service (IPS).

Authorities have stressed that testing, in and of itself, does not indicate that the coronavirus is present and that the criteria for triggering testing has been broadened widely.

The IPS said issues regarding Covid-19 are being directed by the Government’s National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET).

The IPS told the Irish Examiner that it was following the guidelines of the NPHET on the matter.

Last Friday, the IPS said that a case of Covid-19 in a prison setting would “present significant challenges” for prison management in terms of controlling the spread of the virus among staff and prisoners and the provision of appropriate medical treatment to affected persons.

It is thought that the local branch of the Prison Officers’ Association (POA) has held meetings with prison management.

A number of issues are believed to have been raised, including whether or not all protocols were followed in relation to the first suspected case. Staff also raised overcrowding issues, a number of practical hygiene issues, and the risk of any congregating by staff around clocking in and out.

It is thought that prison officers recognised that all known and advised steps had been taken to date and that the cleaning programme which had been implemented appeared to be working so far.

It is understood that the POA and the IPS have been in regular contact on this issue and that all other industrial relations’ matters have been put to one side while the serious threat is being dealt with.

Last Friday, the IPS brought in measures to reduce visitor access to prisoners in all jails.

The measures stipulate:

Visits will be restricted to one visit per prisoner per week;

A limit of two adults per visit will apply;

No under 18s will be admitted;

Normal social distancing as advised by public health to apply including: No kissing; no handshaking; sneezing and coughing into elbow sleeve; all visits conducted at a distance of 1m;

Visits will be limited to 15 minutes per visit;

Prisons will operate to a daily maximum of 80% of their visiting capacity;

Visitors that appear to have flu-like symptoms may be refused entry.

The IPS said these were pre-emptive measures to “contain and decrease” the potential spread of Covid-19.

“The confirmation of a case of Covid-19 in a prison setting would present significant challenges for prison management in terms of controlling the spread of the virus amongst staff and prisoners, and the provision of appropriate medical treatment to affected persons,” it said.

“The unique environment of a prison and the sheer numbers and diversity of people who pass through our prisons make vigilance around infection prevention and control absolutely necessary.”