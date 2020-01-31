Three arrested in connection with Dublin burglaries

Three people have been arrested in connection with burglaries in the Blackrock area of Dublin.

Last night Gardaí on patrol in Tallaght noticed a car acting suspiciously, before beginning to follow it on the M50.

It was then abandoned on the M1 with four people fleeing on foot.

A man in his 20s and two teenage boys were arrested a short distance away and brought to Dundalk Garda Station.

However, Gardaí are still looking for a fourth person.

One officer was taken to hospital with minor injuries while property from one of the burglaries was recovered on the M50.