Three arrested following recovery of machine guns, cocaine and caged monkey from Finglas property

By Cormac O'Keeffe

Security Correspondent

Friday, April 05, 2019 - 04:31 PM

Update - 4:28pm: Gardaí have arrested two men and a woman and seized a number of firearms, ammunition and drugs in an operation in Dublin this morning.

Gardaí carried out the searches at premises on Ratoath Road, Finglas during which machine guns, ammunition, drugs and a caged monkey was found.

A quantity of clothing with a value of €3,000 was also seized.

Two men, one in his 30 and one in his 40s were arrested at the scene are detained under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act, 1939 at Finglas Garda Station.

A woman in her 30s is detained under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Finglas Garda Station.

Earlier Gardaí have recovered two machine guns and five loaded magazines in a major arms and drugs haul.

Experienced officers were surprised when, during their search of a house in Finglas, west Dublin, they also found a small monkey, housed in a cage.

In an operation conducted by local gardaí, assisted by the Armed Support Unit, up to 50 officers conducted a search of a house off the Ratoath Road at 8am this morning.

Senior sources said this was a “high level” gang supplying drugs around the area and closely connected with a major drug trafficking outfit.

In the search they recovered:

  • two machine guns

  • five loaded magazines for the machine guns

  • A Colt Magnum

  • around 200 rounds of ammunition, ranging in type

  • 200 shotgun cartridges

  • More than 1kg of cocaine (estimated street value around €100,000)

  • €29,500 worth of cannabis herb

  • hydraulic presser for the cocaine

It is understood that the DSPCA was called out to care for the monkey recovered.

Gardaí said that there were up to six dogs at the site and at least one horse.

Two men were arrested and detained under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act in relation to the firearms and ammunition.

A Garda briefing is expected to be held at Finglas Garda Station later.

Additional reporting by Digital Desk

