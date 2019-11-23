News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Thousands rally against 'really backward step' of closing respite centre in Roscommon

Thousands rally against 'really backward step' of closing respite centre in Roscommon
The rally in Roscommont today. Pic via Denis Naughten on Twitter.
By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, November 23, 2019 - 04:10 PM

Thousands of people braved the rain in County Roscommon today to protest at plans to shut down a local respite centre with the loss of 48 jobs.

The #SaveCuisle Support Group organised the rally to call on the Irish Wheelchair Association to reverse the decision.

Eileen Finan was among those who turned out to support the rally in the rain.

She says the whole community is passionately united against the closure.

Ms Finan said: "As far as I could make out there were thousands of people there, there were family members of people with disabilities, there were people with disabilities themselves, there were business people, people who work in the centre - I think everybody of all ages were there in a turnout of solidarity.

"Everybody was united against this really backward step that the Irish Wheelchair Association has taken and I really don't understand their thinking really."

READ MORE

Cork college considering fines for students' anti-social behaviour during unofficial ‘Christmas Day’ event


Irish wheelchair associationrespiteRoscommon

More in this Section

Someone in Meath is €41k richer after last night's EuroMillionsSomeone in Meath is €41k richer after last night's EuroMillions

Four homes damaged by fire in Meath housing estateFour homes damaged by fire in Meath housing estate

Investigation underway after man, 30s, dies following incident in Cloverhill PrisonInvestigation underway after man, 30s, dies following incident in Cloverhill Prison

'Fake news' warping perception of reality - Brendan Howlin'Fake news' warping perception of reality - Brendan Howlin


Lifestyle

Lisa Tonge Owner, Green Dot Design Shop.Design Life: An ethical focus inspires my work

Sigrid Solbakk Raabe is somewhat of an anomaly as we survey the pop landscape in 2019.Sigrid's optimistic music somewhat of an anomaly of her time

The legendary GAA commentator won’t let age slow him down.Ageing with attitude: Mícheál Ó Muircheartaigh on importance of looking forward

Darina’s mission is to teach her students that great food is made with produce that has been prepared simply, and with respect.Simply Delicious: Darina Allen's essential Ballymaloe recipes

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 20, 2019

  • 15
  • 16
  • 20
  • 25
  • 28
  • 37
  • 39

Full Lotto draw results »