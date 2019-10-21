News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

'This is our way of showing the Government that there is a way': Cork charity set to provide homes to people

'This is our way of showing the Government that there is a way': Cork charity set to provide homes to people
Dr Fiona Chambers Head of School of Education at UCC; Homeless campaigner, Father Peter McVerry and Caitríona Twomey, Director, Cork Penny Dinners pictured during their visit the Cork Penny Dinners kitchen facilities and new housing project. Pic Daragh Mc Sweeney/Provision
By Eoin English

Irish Examiner Reporter

Monday, October 21, 2019 - 02:03 PM

It’s been feeding those in need since the Famine - now one of Ireland’s oldest charities is set to provide homes to people.

Soup-kitchen charity, Cork Penny Dinners, which serves some 2,000 hot meals a week to the needy and homeless in Cork, has bought a city centre apartment which has been converted into its first supported housing project.

The new property has been renovated to provide three two-bedroom apartments to house up to six people.

Its first occupants have been through a rigorous selection process and they are set to move in next month. They will be able to avail of a range of wrap-around supports to support them in their two-year ‘tenancy’ which will, at the end, lead to a reference from Cork Penny Dinners.

It is hoped that this reference will be accepted by local authorities as the people move towards their “home for life”.

Cork Penny Dinners director, Catriona Twomey, said the charity will help and support the people “all the way to get into their home for life”.

She said their first housing project arose out of research conducted in recent years into the many complex issues facing homeless people who were visiting their soup kitchen: “This is our way of showing the Government that there is a way."

Dr Fiona Chambers Head of School of Education at UCC; Homeless campaigner, Father Peter McVerry; Caitríona Twomey, Director, Cork Penny Dinners and Prof Pat Fitzpatrick. Picture: Daragh Mc Sweeney/Provision
Dr Fiona Chambers Head of School of Education at UCC; Homeless campaigner, Father Peter McVerry; Caitríona Twomey, Director, Cork Penny Dinners and Prof Pat Fitzpatrick. Picture: Daragh Mc Sweeney/Provision

“And it’s not just here in Cork. There are loads of towns and villages that could accept a house like this, with one or two, or a family in it. The people who pass through these houses won’t always need these support services. In fact, we hope that they will be able to mentor others through the system later on.”

Among the supports which will be on offer is the new Penny Works project has been devised by academics from UCC, in partnership with colleagues in Maynooth University and the University of Applied Sciences Krems, in Austria.

It will be piloted here in the city, as well as in a rural location in Co Cork.

The will identify the skills of homeless people, and after some retraining or mentoring, help place them in employment so that they can start to earn a living, and more importantly, recover a sense of hope.

Dr Fiona Chambers, head of the School of Education at UCC, said they were compelled to do something when they saw the number of homeless children moving towards 4,000: “We worked with Cork Penny Dinners and their homeless clients and asked them to ‘journey map’ a typical day for them - what’s it like to leave the shelter? Where do you go? What do you do? How do you feel? The word they used was 'hopeless'. They felt no hope, they felt unsafe."

“This transition piece will gather groups of chronic homeless, identify their skills, mentoring the skills and help them to get paid work to get the ability to rent and move into a place like this and start their lives again. It’s abominable what’s happening on the streets. The lack of hope is palpable and we are trying to inject education in as part of the solution.”

Cork Penny Dinners is already planning for one of its busiest Christmases, with plans to distribute thousands of food and gift hampers to families across the city and county. Ms Twomey said: “We have already started taking orders for the Christmas food hampers."

But it has issued a special appeal to the public to donate items such as underwear, vests, tights, socks, baby wipes, and women’s sanitary products. Ms Twomey explained: “We are always inundated with toothpaste and toothbrushes, and things like that, but the things we really need are these in-demand items. We can’t get enough of these. Children’s jackets are another big one."

READ MORE

Boy who injured lip after the front wheel of his bike allegedly hit foot deep pot hole settles action for €65,000

More on this topic

Cairn Homes get approval for major Cork city housing developmentCairn Homes get approval for major Cork city housing development

Our housing crisis: Council well off national paceOur housing crisis: Council well off national pace

49 weeks for Cork City Council to re-let vacant social housing units last year49 weeks for Cork City Council to re-let vacant social housing units last year

Call for 'very dilapidated' council owned flat complex in Dublin to be pulled downCall for 'very dilapidated' council owned flat complex in Dublin to be pulled down


TOPIC: Housing

More in this Section

Tusla whistleblower distressed after his complaintTusla whistleblower distressed after his complaint

'More deaths' unless Cold Weather Initiative for homeless activated, charity warns'More deaths' unless Cold Weather Initiative for homeless activated, charity warns

Motorcyclist, 30s, killed after collision with parked car in Co TipperaryMotorcyclist, 30s, killed after collision with parked car in Co Tipperary

HSE has spent almost €7m on private ambulances in eight monthsHSE has spent almost €7m on private ambulances in eight months


Lifestyle

Pollutants can have an impact on your health, but there are things you can do to reduce the potential damage.High pollution days ‘lead to more cardiac arrests and strokes’: 5 easy ways to protect yourself

Even if you only have room for one pot in the smallest space, plant some tulips in it to make your garden spring to life, says Hannah Stephenson.7 design tips to make your tulips in garden pots stand out in a crowd

Does the early bird catch the gym gains, or are you better off running through your reps after the sun sets? We ask two personal trainers.Ask the experts: Is it better to work out in the morning or the evening?

John’s chairs will last a lifetime, but he is also passing on his knowledge to a new generation, writes Ellie O’Byrne.Made in Munster: The ancient art of súgán-making is woven into Irish family history

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 19, 2019

  • 5
  • 8
  • 18
  • 19
  • 28
  • 34
  • 33

Full Lotto draw results »