'This is a victory for social housing' - Agency hopes to begin filling Leeside Apartments next week

By Vivienne Clarke
Friday, March 29, 2019 - 08:18 AM

The housing agency, Clúid, has described the purchase of the 78-unit Leeside Apartments complex in Cork city as a "major milestone".

The apartments were bought by the agency, in conjunction with Cork City Council, from an investment company for €20m and they will be used for social housing and for rent to the private sector.

The agency’s new business manager James O’Halloran told RTE radio’s Morning Ireland that to build the complex would have cost €25m to €26m, so the purchase represented very good value.

The Leeside Apartments complex at Bachelor's Quay in Cork contains 78 units in a mix of two-bed, three-bed and four-bed units, he explained.

At present, there are six HAP tenants in situ and a further six private tenants who will remain as clients of Clúid.

The deal removes the threat of eviction from existing tenants, while around 50 vacant units will be made available for social housing which will be filled from the social housing list.

Mr O'Halloran said that the purchase represents a major milestone for the agency.

"These units are finished to the highest standard and will provide people in Cork City with long-term, secure homes.

"Clúid has worked with Cork City Council to deliver these units in a matter of months and we hope to begin the process of filling the units next week.

"This project shows what can be achieved when stakeholders who are committed to housing delivery work together.

He added that, at present, Clúid is awaiting planning permission for 112 units in Blackpool on the city's northside and is working with Cork City Council and developers to identify additional sites.

"This purchase will help us in our aim of delivering 2,500 homes over three years."

The Leeside Apartments complex brings to 6,800 the number of properties operated by Clúid. Mr O'Halloran said. “That is 17,000 tenants paying affordable rents. We don’t sell, those units will always be available.

“This is a victory for social housing.”

Clúid is financing the development of the Leeside units through a combination of a Capital Advance and Availability Payment from the Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government and a loan facility with the Housing Finance Agency (HFA). Cork City Council will act as a conduit for the departmental funding.

The rent on the units will be based on Cork City Council's rent policy and the council will retain full nomination rights on the properties.

