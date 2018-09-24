Home»Breaking News»ireland

'This is a health service in crisis': INMO to hold protest at Connolly Hospital

Monday, September 24, 2018 - 11:35 AM

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation has announced its members are to protest at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown tomorrow.

The union says the action is being taken to highlight unsafe staffing levels and overcrowding.

Today, there are 342 people waiting on trolleys in hospitals across the country, including 25 at Connolly Hospital.

Protests have already taken place this month in Cork, Galway, Limerick, Kilkenny and Cavan.

INMO general secretary Phil Ni Sheaghdha said: “This is a health service in crisis. Without a plan to improve the situation, public safety is at risk. Nurses and midwives know their patients cannot get timely and appropriate care.

“The HSE must publish a realistic winter plan and commit to ending the near-permanent crisis in Irish hospitals. This should include immediate measures to recruit and retain nurses through a pay rise. Otherwise understaffing will only get worse.”

