Third of over 50s living alone ‘socially isolated’

One in three adults aged 50 and older feel lonely and one in 10 are socially isolated, it has emerged.

However, people living in rural areas are less likely than those from urban areas to be among the most isolated.

The findings from The Irish Longitudinal Study on Ageing (TILDA)suggests that women who live alone are better than men who live alone at maintaining social contacts.

Another finding is that older people who live alone are almost twice as likely to be the most lonely compared with those who live with others.

Those with primary education alone are 13% more likely to be in the most lonely group than those with third-level education.

However, those from rural areas (6.5%) were less likely than those from Dublin City or county (10.4%) to be in the most isolated group.

Loneliness decreased among participants between the ages of 50 and 67 before becoming more common at an older age.

Lead author, Professor Mark Ward of Trinity College Dublin, said the report provided “clear evidence” of the need to address loneliness in the older population.

“Lonely individuals tend to have poorer health and quality of life, and loneliness is strongly linked to depression,” Prof Ward said.

A key protector against loneliness is being as active as possible and community groups need to be supported because they can reach out to vulnerable people.

The report will be launched today at Trinity College by Jim Daly, the minister of state for mental health and older people.