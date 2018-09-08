Third building occupied by homelessness activists 'Take Back The City'

Another property's been taken over by homelessness activists in Dublin this evening.

They've marched from their rally at the GPO on O'Connell Street to the building at Belvedere Place which they will occupy.

The umbrella network 'Take Back The City' representing 18 other housing groups says around 100 people are taking part in the event.

They've also refused to leave a property on North Frederick Street despite a High Court injunction issued against them.

File photo of 'Take Back The City' activists occupying a vacant house in Dublin. Pic: RollingNews.ie

Eoin from 'Take Back The City' says they're going to stay at the new occupancy.

"We has an assembly of people outside the GPO at 5.30pm. We then marched to the third occupation at Belvedere Place.

"The group that assembled outside the GPO is outside that property and we're asking people to stay and support the occupants."

Digital Desk