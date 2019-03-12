Theresa May's future in doubt after massive defeat in Commons

British prime minister Theresa May's future is in serious doubt after the House of Commons voted against her latest Brexit deal by a massive 149 vote majority.

MPs on Tuesday evening voted by 391 votes to 242 against the current EU-UK deal, despite Ms May's pleas that doing so risks preventing any chance of a coherent Brexit taking place.

After a previous vote in January which saw the deal rejected by 230 votes and European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker warning there would not be a third chance, Ms May was widely considered to be in the last chance saloon.

However, despite her pleas for support, they rejected her latest deal by 391 votes to 242 - a crushing 149 vote loss.

The result has not only called into serious question any possibility of resurrecting the current agreement and has brought into doubt Ms May's future as prime minister.

While she survived a previous no confidence vote within the Conservative party at Christmas, a separate parliamentary vote can be tabled by other parties which could see her forced out of office.

It has been widely speculated in Britain this afternoon that any loss of around 150 votes would risk ending Ms May's tenure and throwing Britain into further chaos.

In a statement to the House of Commons immediately after the vote result - which had been delayed for five minutes due to the number of MPs attending the no vote ballot box - Ms May said she will go ahead with a vote on Wednesday to rule out a crash-out no deal Brexit.

Crucially, she said this will take place under "free vote" rules for MPs in government, meaning they can vote whatever way they want to and will not be whipped into a particular position.

Ms May said the Wednesday vote outcome will decide Britain's government policy, and urged a no deal Brexit to be ruled out.

Noting a further planned vote on Thursday on whether to seek a Brexit deadline extension - a vote that will only take place if a no deal Brexit is ruled out - Ms May told MPs neither option will "solve the problem".

The British prime minister asked parliament rhetorically if it wants a second referendum, before being drowned out by "yes" cheers and just as fervently moments later by "no" shouts.

Hitting out at Ms May's comments, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said: "The prime minister has run down the clock, and the clock has run out on her. Maybe it's time we had a general election."