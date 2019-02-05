NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Theresa May to visit Northern Ireland today

Tuesday, February 05, 2019 - 06:52 AM

British Prime Minister Theresa May will visit Northern Ireland today.

Mrs May will seek to calm fears about the return of a hard border during her visit.

As Theresa May tries to re-work the Brexit withdrawal agreement ahead of negotiations with Brussels, she is expected to give a speech on Brexit and meet with business leaders.

The main aim of the trip is to calm fears over the possible return of a hard border.

READ MORE: Up to 50,000 appointments cancelled over nurses’ action

But Tánaiste Simon Coveney has said so far the UK has put no alternative on the table that could replace the backstop - saying none of their ideas stand up to scrutiny.

Until Mrs May can provide something strong enough to keep the EU happy there will be no progress made.

She may be hoping that as the Brexit deadline approaches, and the pressure ramps up, the EU will be the first to blink.


KEYWORDS

BrexitTheresa MayNorthern Ireland

Related Articles

Nissan’s Brexit ‘sweetener’: Who said what and when?

Expect pound to fall ‘quite sharply’ in no-deal Brexit

Brace for export chaos at UK ports after Brexit

Growth in UK construction output slows

More in this Section

People experiencing abuse encouraged to report it to HSE

Households suspected of illegally dumping waste to be inspected

Call for five-year plan to eradicate poverty in Ireland

Hundreds of GPs to march to Dáil in protest on Wednesday


Lifestyle

Building on the Bauhaus’ legacy

Making sense of synaesthesia through the arts

Do women really need ‘gentlemen’?

Making Cents: Saving insulation costs for home and community

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, February 02, 2019

    • 3
    • 5
    • 16
    • 30
    • 46
    • 47
    • 37

Full Lotto draw results »