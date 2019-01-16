Theresa May suffers 'humiliating' defeat as EU say deal needed for 'orderly withdrawal'

By Daniel McConnell, Fiachra Ó Cionnaith, Juno McEnroe, and Elaine Loughlin

British prime minister Theresa May’s “humiliating” defeat in the House of Commons increases the risk of a disorderly Brexit, the Government has warned.

Ms May stands greatly weakened as she suffered the greatest House of Commons defeat in modern history on her Brexit deal. Her minority government will today be the subject of a motion of no confidence tabled by the leader of the opposition Jeremy Corbyn after her proposal to accept the withdrawal agreement was defeated by 432 to 202, a margin of 230 in the meaningful vote.

EU sources made it absolutely clear that there can be no re-opening of the withdrawal agreement, warning that time is running out for the UK to decide what it wants.

European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker, who said the deal was the only way to ensure an “orderly withdrawal”, said he took “note with regret” of the outcome of the vote in the House of Commons. “I urge the UK to clarify its intentions as soon as possible. Time is almost up,” he said on social media.

The Irish Government said it regretted the outcome of the vote in Westminster.

“This outcome will add to uncertainty about the nature of the UK withdrawal from the EU. Regrettably, the outcome of the vote increases the risk of a disorderly Brexit. Consequently, the Government will continue to intensify preparations for such an outcome. The Irish Government said it recognises, however, that a disorderly Brexit is a bad outcome for everyone, not least in Northern Ireland.

“It is not too late to avoid this outcome and we call on the UK to set out how it proposes to resolve this impasse as a matter of urgency.”

Speaking to the Irish Examiner, Tánaiste Simon Coveney said: “We need to hear from the UK now as to what they want. It is not for Ireland or the EU to offer solutions until we know what they are looking for.

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin said the defeat means there could be an extension to triggering of Article 50 beyond March 29.

Ms May is expected to survive the no confidence motion as Brexiteers in her own party and the Democratic Unionist Party, which is propping up the government, indicated they will back her.

Former foreign secretary Boris Johnson said the deal was dead and the result has given Ms May a “massive mandate” to renegotiate with Brussels and “surgically remove” the backstop.

Asked if Ms May should resign, he said: “We have been through all that, last December, I would definitely vote for her and the Conservative party because the last thing I want is Jeremy Corbyn as prime minister.

Addressing the House in the minutes after the result, Ms May told MPs: “Every day that passes without this issue being resolved means more uncertainty, more bitterness and more rancour. The government has heard what the House has said tonight, but I ask Members on all sides of the House to listen to the British people, who want this issue settled, and to work with the Government to do just that.”

The result dwarfed the previous largest British parliament defeat in modern history which saw a minority Labour government lose by 166 votes in 1924.

Earlier, the Irish Government made public some of the likely negative impacts of a no-deal Brexit.

Mr Coveney conceded that election promises for tax cuts and promised infrastructure spending will “come under strain” if the UK crashes out of the EU.

He outlined proposed legislation to be published on February 22 and brought before the Dáil in the event of a chaotic Brexit. Anybody who considered spending would stay the same was “kidding” themselves, he insisted.

Health Minister Simon Harris urged people not to panic buy drugs in the weeks before Brexit, warning secret stockpiling could cause an “unintended” medicines access crisis that will put vulnerable patients at risk.

Transport Minister Shane Ross conceded that EU goods coming across the border may need to be checked, throwing up the spectre of a fresh border in Ireland.

Mr Ross pledged that airline services would not be hit. However, he stumbled in a press conference when quizzed if indeed trucks carrying EU goods coming across the border would be subject to checks.