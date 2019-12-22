Ten varieties of pesto recalled over peanut fears

Ten varieties of pesto are being recalled because they may contain traces of peanut.

The label does not mention that the product may contain traces of peanut.

The Food Safety Authority says Sacla branded products are affected.

It says it is because some cashew nuts coming into the manufacturers factory were found to contain traces of peanut.

The products affected are:

Sacla’ Classic Basil Pesto

90g, 190g, 290g, Pots (45g & 2x45g), 950g

All Date Codes

Sacla’ Sun-Dried Tomato Pesto

190g, Pots (45g & 2x45g)

All Date Codes

Sacla’ Char-Grilled Aubergine Pesto

190g

All Date Codes

Sacla’ Reduced Fat Basil Pesto

190g

All Date Codes

Sacla’ Reduced Fat Tomato Pesto

190g

All Date Codes

Sacla’ Truffle Pesto

90g

All Date Codes

Sacla’ ‘Nduja Pesto

90g

All Date Codes

Sacla’ Gift Pack: Trio of Pesto

3 x 90g

All Date Codes

Sacla’ Black Olive Pesto

190g

All Date Codes

Sacla’ Vegan Basil Pesto

190g, 950g

All Date Codes