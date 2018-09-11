Teenager arrested following cocaine and ecstasy seizure in Cork

A teenager was arrested in Cork last night after the seizure of suspected cocaine and ecstasy.

Gardaí were patrolling on Magazine Road on the south side of the city when they stopped a group of people.

One member of the group, a man in his late teens, was searched and was found to be in possession of approximately €1,300 worth of cocaine and €300 worth of MDMA - both pending analysis.

He was arrested and brought to Bridewell Garda where he was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

He has since been released without charge and a file will be prepared for the DPP.

Meanwhile, in Limerick, a man in his late 40s is due in court this morning charged in connection with the seizure of approximately €1,800 worth of suspected cocaine last night.

At approximately 8.30pm, gardaí from the Henry Street Detective Unit and the Divisional Drugs Unit searched a house in Mossgrove Avenue, in Caherdavin.

They seized approximately €1,800 worth of cocaine suspected along with drug paraphernalia.

The man was arrested at the scene and brought to Henry Street Garda where he was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

He was later charged and is due to appear before Limerick City District Court this morning.