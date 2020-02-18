Teen girl sexually assaulted by stranger in Cork branch of Penneys

A 14-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by a complete stranger as she walked through Penneys on Cork's Patrick St, a court has heard.

Michael Toner, 51, from MacSwiney Quay, Bandon, Co Cork, denied the sexual assault but a jury convicted him of the offence at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

Toner faced sentencing before Judge Brian O’Callaghan yesterday having been remanded in custody for the past week.

Garda Don McCarthy said there was a victim impact statement in which the teenager said she was with her mother on Jul 3, 2018 when the man walked into her path and grabbed her private part.

“I was very upset and crying. In the beginning I was thinking about it all the time...I hope he would be seen for who he is and for what he done,” she said.

Niamh Stewart, defence barrister, characterised the offence at the lower end of the sexual assault offences and consisted of touching outside her clothes: “He has never been before this court before. He has severe depression. He has been in custody for the last week. He has found it very difficult.”

“He is on medication. He will be on the Sex Offenders Register. He will lose his house, he will be homeless when he gets out and he will lose his job. His life is basically turned upside down,” Ms Stewart BL said.

Judge Brian O’Callaghan asked if there was any explanation for this behaviour. Ms Stewart said none was available.

Judge O’Callaghan said: “I have in mind remanding him in custody until the next sessions and requiring a probation report. This court is troubled, that a man of 51, without any explanation whatsoever, would do this to this young court.”

The judge said he needs to get a report on the possibility of any further offending: “This is a particular case that requires some effort to find out some more information on this man’s background and where this offence came from. Having lived 51 years on this planet he had nothing of this nature. Where did it come from?”

Sentencing was adjourned until Apr 22.