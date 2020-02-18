News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Teen girl sexually assaulted by stranger in Cork branch of Penneys

Teen girl sexually assaulted by stranger in Cork branch of Penneys
By Liam Heylin
Tuesday, February 18, 2020 - 06:00 PM

A 14-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by a complete stranger as she walked through Penneys on Cork's Patrick St, a court has heard.

Michael Toner, 51, from MacSwiney Quay, Bandon, Co Cork, denied the sexual assault but a jury convicted him of the offence at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

Toner faced sentencing before Judge Brian O’Callaghan yesterday having been remanded in custody for the past week.

Garda Don McCarthy said there was a victim impact statement in which the teenager said she was with her mother on Jul 3, 2018 when the man walked into her path and grabbed her private part.

“I was very upset and crying. In the beginning I was thinking about it all the time...I hope he would be seen for who he is and for what he done,” she said.

READ MORE

18 months for man who sexually abused cousin who waited for passing of mother and aunt before reporting it

Niamh Stewart, defence barrister, characterised the offence at the lower end of the sexual assault offences and consisted of touching outside her clothes: “He has never been before this court before. He has severe depression. He has been in custody for the last week. He has found it very difficult.”

“He is on medication. He will be on the Sex Offenders Register. He will lose his house, he will be homeless when he gets out and he will lose his job. His life is basically turned upside down,” Ms Stewart BL said.

Judge Brian O’Callaghan asked if there was any explanation for this behaviour. Ms Stewart said none was available.

Judge O’Callaghan said: “I have in mind remanding him in custody until the next sessions and requiring a probation report. This court is troubled, that a man of 51, without any explanation whatsoever, would do this to this young court.”

The judge said he needs to get a report on the possibility of any further offending: “This is a particular case that requires some effort to find out some more information on this man’s background and where this offence came from. Having lived 51 years on this planet he had nothing of this nature. Where did it come from?”

Sentencing was adjourned until Apr 22.

READ MORE

Woman sues over alleged misdiagnosis after mammogram taken at BreastCheck clinic

More on this topic

Woman sues over alleged misdiagnosis after mammogram taken at BreastCheck clinicWoman sues over alleged misdiagnosis after mammogram taken at BreastCheck clinic

Court rules Minister acted unlawfully in not having appropriate process for homeless seeking Jobseeker's AllowanceCourt rules Minister acted unlawfully in not having appropriate process for homeless seeking Jobseeker's Allowance

High Court adjourns application for injunction against council to 'cease operations' at social housing schemeHigh Court adjourns application for injunction against council to 'cease operations' at social housing scheme

Cork man sues for damages over alleged unlawful arrest at Shell to Sea protestCork man sues for damages over alleged unlawful arrest at Shell to Sea protest


courtTOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

New IRA plans under car bomb attack on Sinn Fein members – O’NeillNew IRA plans under car bomb attack on Sinn Fein members – O’Neill

Man who conned elderly woman out of €10,000 jailed for three yearsMan who conned elderly woman out of €10,000 jailed for three years

Fine Gael: We are preparing to go into OppositionFine Gael: We are preparing to go into Opposition

Man killed after being hit by truck following car crash in CorkMan killed after being hit by truck following car crash in Cork


Lifestyle

Des O'Sullivan takes a look at Bill Wyman's Rolling Stones memorabiliaRolling Stones memorabilia going under the hammer

Steve Coogan’s latest film pokes fun at retail billionaires who’ve made their money from our desire for low-priced clothes, writes Laura Harding.Steve Coogan: selling a story of Greed

Katie Wright recaps all the top stories from the UK’s fashion capital.London Fashion Week: Everything you might have missed from the autumn/winter shows

I might have just stumbled on the key to child discipline — a calendar, an aquarium and a big lie.Learner Dad: 'We’re big into Cancel Discipline in our place'

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, February 15, 2020

  • 1
  • 2
  • 8
  • 33
  • 38
  • 41
  • 20

Full Lotto draw results »