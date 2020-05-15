Teachers voice safety fears as talks begin on reopening schools

Not all children in a class will be able to attend school together when they reopen due to physical distancing, and a school must remain closed if it cannot provide a safe environment for students and staff.

Distance learning also looks like it will remain a feature of teaching for the time being, according to the Irish National Teachers’ Organisation (INTO).

"Given the current guidance of physical distancing, it will be necessary in almost all schools to reduce the number of children attending at one time."

In a submission to the Department of Education, the teachers' union says its priority in reopening primary schools will be given to the safety and health of staff, pupils and parents. “We seek firm assurances that schools are not reopened prematurely and then might face a second period of enforced closure, which would only compound an already difficult situation.”

Schools must also be given enough notice to carry out suitable safety assessments. Teachers in special schools have also raised very specific health concerns, both for themselves and their pupils. "Guidance and support will be urgently required by schools in these cases."

INTO members are also very concerned about the effects of lockdown on young students. When schools reopen additional resources will be required to address social, emotional and behavioural needs that might have been exacerbated since the schools closed.

The INTO also raised concerns around teachers with childcare responsibilities should creches fail to reopen in advance of schools, teachers who are at risk, teachers who are pregnant, and teaching principals.

Additional funding will also be required to cover the costs of deep cleaning schools, and for improved hygiene practices like access to warm water, soap, hand gel and disposable paper towels. There is "clear acknowledgement" that it is not possible to observe physical distancing in a school as it is elsewhere, the submission added. "This is a matter which is of huge concern to our members."

Appropriate measures must be put in place to help children with this including smaller class groups, floor markings, removal of furniture, arrangements for assembly, dismissing and playing, one-way access systems, and toilet access. "This will pose huge organisational challenges for schools and clear communication with parents will be necessary."

Formal consultation on reopening schools has now begun with the Department of Education. Talks are expected to continue throughout the summer.