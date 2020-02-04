News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Teachers to ramp up industrial action

By Jess Casey
Tuesday, February 04, 2020 - 05:50 AM

Thousands of teachers and lecturers have vowed to ramp up their campaign of industrial action in a bid to end “pay discrimination”, warning there will be no ‘honeymoon period’ for the next government.

As 19,000 members of the Teachers’ Union of Ireland (TUI) take action today, the union says its campaign will continue until the two-tier pay system is eliminated.

“What is a complete injustice under one government will continue to be a complete injustice under a new government, and we expect immediate action on its elimination,” said TUI president Seamus Lahart.

“There will be no ‘honeymoon period’. We have exhausted every avenue open to us to bring this matter to resolution.

The clear message from our members is that they have been patient long enough and that our actions must now escalate.

“We regret any inconvenience caused to students and their families today, but a continuation of pay discrimination risks inflicting further damage on the education system.”

The current teacher supply crisis is leading to subjects being dropped in some schools. “In others, continuity of teaching service cannot be guaranteed.”

A Department of Education spokesman said an agreement on new entrant pay was reached between the Government and the public services committee in 2018.

“The teacher unions have indicated that they have outstanding issues of concern.” The Government remains committed to giving these matters full consideration, the spokesman added.

