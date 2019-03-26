NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
TDs vote in favour of noise restrictions at Dublin Airport

By Elaine Loughlin

Political Correspondent

Tuesday, March 26, 2019 - 09:23 PM

Average noise levels at Dublin Airport to are to be kept below 45 decibels after TDs voted in favour of the restrictions.

The Government lost a Dáil vote on a Bill tonight which will now mean the permitted levels of noise from aircraft at the airport will be limited to stipulated levels.

The amendment states that the competent authority shall direct the airport to ensure that average noise exposure is kept below 45 decibels.

This will reduce to below 40 decibels at night.

TDs did not finish debating the Aircraft Noise (Dublin Airport) Regulation Bill tonight and so it will return to the Dáil tomorrow.

Dublin Airport

