TD shows thong in Dáil to highlight concerns over treatment of rape victims

A Dáil deputy held up a thong in the chamber to highlight the maltreatment of rape victims during adversarial trials.

Solidarity TD Ruth Coppinger brought the dark blue thong into the Dáil and held it aloft during Leaders' Questions, as she raised concerns over "rape myths" women face after taking an alleged rapist to court.

WATCH: TD @RuthCoppingerTD held up a thong in the Dáil earlier protesting the use of the same tactics in a courtroom during a rape case in Cork pic.twitter.com/bfGAegWpkO— Sean Defoe (@SeanDefoe) November 13, 2018

Ms Coppinger attacked the Government's cuts to funding to rape crisis services and called on any cuts to be reversed.

She said she was raising the issue in the wake of the Belfast rape trial earlier this year and a similar case in Cork where outrage was sparked after a teenage girl's underwear was used as evidence against her in a rape case.

The 17-year-old's "thong with a lace front" was presented as part of the defence's closing address in Cork Central Criminal Court this month.

I hear cameras cut away from me when I displayed this underwear in #Dáil. In courts victims can have their underwear passed around as evidence and it's within the rules, hence need to display in Dáil. Join protests tomorrow. In Dublin it's at Spire, 1pm.#dubw #ThisIsNotConsent pic.twitter.com/DvtaJL61qR— Ruth Coppinger TD (@RuthCoppingerTD) November 13, 2018

Responding Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said the Government has committed significant energies to progress the equality agenda.