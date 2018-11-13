Home»ireland

TD shows thong in Dáil to highlight concerns over treatment of rape victims

Tuesday, November 13, 2018 - 03:24 PM
By Daniel McConnell

Political Editor

A Dáil deputy held up a thong in the chamber to highlight the maltreatment of rape victims during adversarial trials.

Solidarity TD Ruth Coppinger brought the dark blue thong into the Dáil and held it aloft during Leaders' Questions, as she raised concerns over "rape myths" women face after taking an alleged rapist to court.

Ms Coppinger attacked the Government's cuts to funding to rape crisis services and called on any cuts to be reversed.

She said she was raising the issue in the wake of the Belfast rape trial earlier this year and a similar case in Cork where outrage was sparked after a teenage girl's underwear was used as evidence against her in a rape case.

The 17-year-old's "thong with a lace front" was presented as part of the defence's closing address in Cork Central Criminal Court this month.

As cameras were not focused on her, Ms Coppinger tweeted a short time later: “I hear cameras cut away from me when I displayed this underwear in #Dáil. In courts victims can have their underwear passed around as evidence and it's within the rules, hence need to display in Dáil. Join protests tomorrow. In Dublin it's at Spire, 1pm.”

Responding Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said the Government has committed significant energies to progress the equality agenda.


Related Articles

Health, housing, broadband to fore of new deal confidence and supply talks

Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil exchange confidence and supply files

Ireland-China relations - Sensitive stuff

Tanaiste heckled at stormy Leaders’ Questions over school building inspections

More in this Section

Cross-party delegation of senators offer support for Ballymurphy families

New measures introduced to help returned emigrants get driving licence

Drugs worth €570k found in Dublin city searches

Govt could introduce minimum alcohol pricing before Christmas


Breaking Stories

Ask a counsellor: Did I make a mistake becoming a mum?

Café with appetite for change at UCC

Making Cents: Claim tax refunds now, have money before Christmas

Tales of love, life, punk and 4-Play

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 10, 2018

    • 7
    • 8
    • 12
    • 22
    • 36
    • 46
    • 31

Full Lotto draw results »