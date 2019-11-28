News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

TD O’Connell compares Crumlin ED to South American facility

TD O’Connell compares Crumlin ED to South American facility
By Juno McEnroe

Political Correspondent

Thursday, November 28, 2019 - 06:42 AM

-with reporting from Catherine Shanahan

A Fine Gael TD has compared a hospital emergency department to a “South American” facility and described “shocking” conditions after she waited over seven hours before leaving with her child — who was not seen by a clinician.

Kate O’Connell voiced concerns to party colleagues after she witnessed severe stress among staff and chaotic scenes while waiting for her four-year-old to receive care at Crumlin Hospital last Sunday.

She told the private Fine Gael parliamentary party in Leinster House conditions at the hospital were “the worst” she had ever seen and that it was like “something out of a South American country”, colleagues said.

The TD recalled how staff were “very stressed” and how she waited over seven hours but then left.

She said was afraid she may be recognised or even “lynched” by other parents there with children.

As revealed by the Irish Examiner earlier this week, the country’s three main children’s hospitals have postponed procedures due to mounting pressure ahead of the peak winter months.

Health Minister Simon Harris is now set to be grilled by his own party TDs and senators over the health crisis and hospital problems at next week’s Fine Gael parliamentary party meeting.

Earlier, Ms O’Connell told the Oireachtas health committee of the “shocking” conditions at Crumlin. She told the meeting the situation was “wholly unacceptable” and that she had witnessed children vomiting, with broken arms and head injuries all mixed together waiting for care.

She asked if airborne viruses would be prevented from spreading in the new children’s hospital.

The practicing pharmacist said she left the hospital emergency department with her child after seven hours — without being seen by a clinician.

Ms O’Connell’s stark description of emergency care for children comes after Taoiseach Leo Varadkar this week acknowledged such departments were under a huge “amount of pressure”.

He said numbers of children had been affected by the respiratory syncytial virus, or the norovirus, and that there were increased numbers of patients with a chest infection and the vomiting bug.

READ MORE

Garda Commissioner: Rightwing extremism ‘lapping our shores’

More on this topic

Fire officer's unannounced visit forces Limerick hospital to transfer patients from 'unsafe' Emergency DepartmentFire officer's unannounced visit forces Limerick hospital to transfer patients from 'unsafe' Emergency Department

660 patients waiting on trolleys including 33 children660 patients waiting on trolleys including 33 children

Health crisis hitting sick kids: Children’s hospitals postpone surgeries as numbers at A&Es surgeHealth crisis hitting sick kids: Children’s hospitals postpone surgeries as numbers at A&Es surge

Woman, 83, left unattended for over six hours: Patients slam 'cattle mart' conditions at Limerick hospitalWoman, 83, left unattended for over six hours: Patients slam 'cattle mart' conditions at Limerick hospital


TOPIC: Hospital overcrowding

More in this Section

Fire officer's unannounced visit forces Limerick hospital to transfer patients from 'unsafe' Emergency DepartmentFire officer's unannounced visit forces Limerick hospital to transfer patients from 'unsafe' Emergency Department

Whether human rights obligations upheld in homicide review cases is unclear - Commissioner Whether human rights obligations upheld in homicide review cases is unclear - Commissioner

Gardaí make 17 arrests in Waterford crime crackdownGardaí make 17 arrests in Waterford crime crackdown

Danny Healy-Rae claims 'tough' speeding penalties are 'yet another' attack on rural IrelandDanny Healy-Rae claims 'tough' speeding penalties are 'yet another' attack on rural Ireland


Lifestyle

Joan Diver is the drummer and vocalist with Donegal all-sister Celtic pop band Screaming Orphans. They play Cyprus Ave in Cork on Sunday with Leo Moran (Saw Doctors) and Padraig Stevens.A Question of Taste: Joan Diver, drummer with Screaming Orphans

JONATHAN Pryce has not slept. He is fresh off a plane from New York, where he is appearing in a play on Broadway, and is due to fly back to perform again the following day.‘Daddy, are you the pope?’: Jonathan Pryce tipped for Oscar nomination playing Pope Francis

As they get ready to play Dingle, Editors tell Ed Power of a near encounter with Michael Jackson in Ireland, and why they’ve outlasted so many of their peersGoing the distance: Editors talk about their long career ahead of Other Voices appearance

My daughter was bullied this time last year. Her friendship group turned on her after she had an argument with one of the main girls. It was very difficult to watch, as a parent, and my husband and I were very worried about her. They isolated her and said very hurtful things on social media about her.I’m worried my daughter is being bullied again

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 27, 2019

  • 11
  • 28
  • 29
  • 39
  • 42
  • 44
  • 27

Full Lotto draw results »