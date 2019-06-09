News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
TD calls on Dáil to debate HSE plan to cut hours for home help carers

By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, June 09, 2019 - 08:44 AM

There are calls for the Dáil to suspend business next week and hold an urgent debate on HSE plans to cut home help hours for carers for the rest of the summer.

Independent Deputy Denis Naughten has said officials have been told to block new applications for help, until November, to cut costs.

With more than 6,000 people already waiting for care packages, Deputy Naughten said many family carers will feel pressurised to send their elderly relatives to nursing homes.

Deputy Naughten said: "The HSE are saying that in order to balance their budget they are going to cut back on the allocation of home help hours.

"This is going to have a detrimental impact on older people, people with a disability and the people that are caring for them and puts a huge knock-on impact on our hospitals and on our health services."

