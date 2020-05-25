News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Taoiseach was 'in line with public health guidance' while sunbathing in Phoenix Park

By Digital Desk staff
Monday, May 25, 2020 - 01:27 PM

A spokesperson for the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said he adhered to public health guidance while he was visiting the Phoenix Park in Dublin yesterday afternoon.

A video emerged on Twitter of Mr Varadkar meeting friends with his partner Matthew Barrett in the popular Dublin park.

It has not been confirmed when the video was taken.

Photos have also emerged on social media of the Taoiseach in the park with his partner and two friends.

A spokesperson for the Taoiseach said: "The Taoiseach was in the Phoenix Park with his partner Matt and two friends on Sunday Afternoon, in line with public health guidance.”

“He was within 5km of the Stewards Lodge, where he is staying during the Covid Emergency."

The spokesperson added the Taoiseach was staying at Stewards Lodge as it has secure office and video conferencing facilities.

He is paying a nightly fee to stay there.

