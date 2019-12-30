Taoiseach visits ancestral village in India

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has visited his ancestral village in India.

The village is located in the Sindhudurg district of the state Maharashtra.

Mr Varadkar described visiting the village where his father hailed from as a "very special moment".

Former member of the Indian Parliament Sanjay Nirupam said it was a "proud moment".

Local press outlet Quint said the Taoiseach also visited the temple of the village deity, saying: "I am here with my parents, my sisters and their husbands, my partner and some grandchildren are here...so it is a big family visit."

He added: "I am on private visit here as of now, but I would like to visit this place again in the official capacity."

Maharashtra: Prime Minister of Ireland, Leo Varadkar today visited his ancestral village in Malvan, Sindhudurg. pic.twitter.com/fhzcMakmVN — ANI (@ANI) December 29, 2019