News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Taoiseach visits ancestral village in India

By Digital Desk staff
Monday, December 30, 2019 - 09:24 AM

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has visited his ancestral village in India.

The village is located in the Sindhudurg district of the state Maharashtra.

Mr Varadkar described visiting the village where his father hailed from as a "very special moment".

Former member of the Indian Parliament Sanjay Nirupam said it was a "proud moment".

Local press outlet Quint said the Taoiseach also visited the temple of the village deity, saying: "I am here with my parents, my sisters and their husbands, my partner and some grandchildren are here...so it is a big family visit."

He added: "I am on private visit here as of now, but I would like to visit this place again in the official capacity."

READ MORE

Not meant to Bee: Sharon Stone begs dating app Bumble to unblock her

More on this topic

Why the ‘little people’ are such a big headache for the GovernmentWhy the ‘little people’ are such a big headache for the Government

National security chief will report to civil servant and not to the TaoiseachNational security chief will report to civil servant and not to the Taoiseach

The Taoiseach in Washington: We need the friendship of the USThe Taoiseach in Washington: We need the friendship of the US

Taoiseach denies Russian expulsion is breach of Ireland's neutralityTaoiseach denies Russian expulsion is breach of Ireland's neutrality


TOPIC: Taoiseach Leo Varadkar

More in this Section

Circumstances surrounding deaths of several people accused by IRA of being informers are publishedCircumstances surrounding deaths of several people accused by IRA of being informers are published

Regulations to ban use of loyalty points to buy alcohol to be introduced in 2021Regulations to ban use of loyalty points to buy alcohol to be introduced in 2021

Appeal for information following alleged sexual assault of woman on Christmas EveAppeal for information following alleged sexual assault of woman on Christmas Eve

Varadkar: FAI won’t be handed blank cheque to pay for past mistakesVaradkar: FAI won’t be handed blank cheque to pay for past mistakes


Lifestyle

Beauty resolutions take tenacity, deep breathing, and sometimes a little stardust.Beauty resolutions for 2020

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 28, 2019

  • 2
  • 14
  • 18
  • 23
  • 34
  • 39
  • 25

Full Lotto draw results »