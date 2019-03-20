NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Taoiseach says it's time to 'cut the British government some slack'

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar at Government Buildings this afternoon.Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins.
By Daniel McConnell

Political Editor

Wednesday, March 20, 2019 - 05:49 PM

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said it is time to cut the British Government some slack in order to allow them to avoid a crash out Brexit.

Speaking in Dublin, Mr Varadkar said when he arrives in Brussels tomorrow for the EU summit, he will be arguing British Prime Minister Theresa May be given some space to seek to get approval for her deal.

He said Mrs May will address the country this evening.

Speaking at Dublin's Government Buildings he said: "I understand that she's going to speak to the country tonight and there's an emergency debate in parliament tonight as well.

"That will be an opportunity for her to set out her plan, her timeline, as to how an extension would work.

"We always said we'd be open to an extension if there was a purpose to it and I think it's important that we hear from her first and we'll respond as 27, as the European Union, in the next couple of days."

READ MORE

'A light in the life of everyone who knew her': HPV vaccine campaigner Laura Brennan dies

Asked whether he believed that the French president will veto an extension, MrVaradkar said: "No. It is my understanding, and people will know this from his public comments, that he is sceptical about an extension.

"A lot of people in the European Union want this resolved. It's been going on for over two years now. There's a lot of frustration across the European Union."

Mr Varadkar said it is time to cut the UK Government some slack.

"There is a real risk that we wish to avoid of a no-deal happening by accident despite people's best intentions," he said.

It's time now to cut them some slack, to cut the British government some slack, when it comes to their request for an extension and when it comes to their request that the Strasbourg Agreement be ratified formally by the European Council over the next two days.

He added that the Irish Government was willing to support both of those requests but that it was "not entertaining any change to the Withdrawal Agreement or the backstop".

More on this topic

Sterling and Irish bank shares hit by increased risk of no-deal Brexit

Latest: ‘Short’ Brexit delay possible as long as MPs vote for May’s deal, says Tusk

In Video: Theresa May’s most awkward Brexit moments

Continuing with Brexit would be a tragedy, says NI politician

KEYWORDS

BrexitLeo Varadkar

More in this Section

Grieving families 'pushing for answers' after HSE refuses access to report on baby deaths at hospital

Burglary leaves elderly Belfast woman 'badly shaken'

TD calls for better resources for Gardaí to tackle 'very visible' drug dealing on Dublin's streets

Research shows 25% of people have used credit cards to pay bills


Lifestyle

7 things to eat and drink to help beat disease – according to a Harvard-trained doctor

Want to up your at-home yoga game? 7 best buys to add to your wish list

Review: Anderson.Paak at the Olympia, Dublin

As seen on screen: Seville is the perfect backdrop for a cinematic weekend break

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, March 16, 2019

    • 7
    • 15
    • 23
    • 37
    • 41
    • 43
    • 3

Full Lotto draw results »