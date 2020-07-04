News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Taoiseach 'disappointed' to only learn of Barry Cowen drink-driving ban yesterday

Barry Cowen received a driving ban and was fined €200 in 2016.
By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, July 04, 2020 - 11:30 AM

The Taoiseach says he is "disappointed" that he only found out yesterday about a drink-driving ban served by Agriculture Minister Barry Cowen.

Mr Cowen was stopped at a garda checkpoint in 2016 on his way home to Offaly after he attended the All-Ireland Football final in Dublin.

Media reports said that Mr Cower was found to be over the limit and received a €200 fine and was disqualified from driving for three months.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin says he was only made aware of the issue yesterday afternoon.

He has spoken to Minister Cowen and accepted his apology, but says he is disappointed he didn't learn about it sooner.

