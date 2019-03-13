Taoiseach: Brexiteers living in a 'fairytale'

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has insisted that Ireland is well-prepared for a no-deal Brexit as he warned that Brexiteers were living in a "fairytale", writes Juno McEnroe in Washington

Speaking to reporters in Washington DC today, Mr Varadkar said British MPs should vote to take a no-deal scenario off the table later tonight and that alternatives to Britain crashing out should be examined.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar speaking at the US Chamber of Commerce in Washington DC during his visit to the US. Picture: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

He also responded after Britain earlier published a schedule of tariffs for a no-deal Brexit which it is feared could shoot up the costs of Irish agriculture exports.

This scheme, while temporary, proposes that tariffs for goods going from the Republic into the North would be cut to zero. But there would be fresh checks on goods crossing the Irish Sea into Britain from Ireland and the EU.

Mr Varadkar warned that any new tariff scheme would also be applied on the EU side to UK goods and these would damage British business.

He also insisted that Brexiteers were living in a “fairy tale” after MPs this week rejected British prime minister Theresa May's latest attempt to get a Brexit deal through Westminster.

READ MORE Nearly 300 jobs created by Irish firms in US

Ms May's attempts to get her Brexit deal through Westminster was defeated by 149 votes. MPs look likely tomorrow to vote on whether the March 29 Brexit deadline should be extended in a separate vote.

Mr Varadkar also revealed that Cabinet will meet next week to agree a fresh package of supports and finances for Brexit-hit businesses and farming. He insisted that the country was “well-prepared” for a no-deal.