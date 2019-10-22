News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Taoiseach apologises to those 'whose lives were shattered' over failures in cervical screening

Vicky Phelan arrives to hear An Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar T.D make a formal statement of ‘Acknowledgement and Apology’ on behalf to the State to the women and families affected by the CervicalCheck debacle at Leinster House, Dublin. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins.
By Juno McEnroe

Political Correspondent

Tuesday, October 22, 2019 - 03:48 PM

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said women caught up in the cervical check cancer scandal suffered a "litany of failures" as he apologised for the lives that were "shattered" in the Dáil earlier today.

Delivering a state apology to women and families involved in the screening crisis, Mr Varadkar pledged that the same mistakes would never take place again.

Speaking during a special series of statements in the Dail, Mr Varadkar said:

“As Taoiseach, on behalf of the State, I apologise to the women and their loved ones who suffered from a litany of failures in how cervical screening in our country operated over many years.

“I do so having met and listened to many of those affected and I do so guided by the Scally inquiry report.

“Today we say sorry to those whose lives were shattered, those whose lives were destroyed, and those whose lives could have been different.”

He also mentioned families who had lost loved ones during the controversy-which saw delayed results of cervical cancer screening tests for women.

“Today’s apology is too late for some who were affected. For others it will never be enough.

“Today’s apology is offered to all the people the State let down. And to the families who paid the price for those failings.

A broken service, broken promises, broken lives –a debacle that left a country heartbroken. A system that was doomed to fail.

“We apologise: to our wives, our daughters, our sisters, our mothers.”

Siting the Limerick women who originally challenged health authorities in the courts over their failure to in a timely manner release cervical check test results, the Taoiseach also added:

“Now, in the words of Vicky Phelan, I want something good to come out of all of this.

Stephen Teap, Vicky Phelan, and Lorraine Walsh arrive to hear An Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar T.D make a formal statement of ‘Acknowledgement and Apology’ on behalf to the State to the women and families affected by the CervicalCheck debacle at Leinster House, Dublin. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins.
“Speaking as a doctor, as well as a politician, a brother and a son, I know the lessons we must learn.

“We need a better culture in our health service, one that treats patients with respect and always tells the truth. One that is never paternalistic - doctor doesn’t always know best.

We must always share full information with our patients, admit mistakes, and put the person first. There is no information about a patient that the patient should not know.

Fianna Fail health spokesman Stephen Donelly said women should not have had to battle laboratories in courts while also been asked to promise not to reveal shortcomings in services.

He said it should not have taken the work of one woman to point out how results had not been given in time to GPs.

Many women who had experienced delays for tests were now subject to specialist care delays, the Dail also heard.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald said the smear testing process must be returned to Ireland under a plan that included funding.

"It is clear that outsourcing played a part in this scandal," she said.

She also said additional funding in the coming weeks should be made available for cervical checks.

