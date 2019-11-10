News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Taoiseach and President to attend Remembrance events

Taoiseach and President to attend Remembrance events
By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, November 10, 2019 - 08:47 AM

The Taoiseach is to take part in the Remembrance Day ceremonies in Enniskillen in Co Fermanagh today.

Leo Varadkar will be joining others in marking the 32nd anniversary of the Enniskillen bombing which claimed the lives of 12 people.

He will lay a wreath at the Cenotaph in the town before attending a Remembrance Service in St Macartin's Cathedral.

President Michael D Higgins will attend a Remembrance Sunday ceremony at St Patrick's Cathedral in Dublin this afternoon.

It is 101 years tomorrow since the First World War ended with the signing of the Armistice between Germany and the Allies.

READ MORE

HSE's senior management team to be cut back

More on this topic

Russia, China and Iran actions could inadvertently lead to war, says UK Defence ChiefRussia, China and Iran actions could inadvertently lead to war, says UK Defence Chief

Minister honoured to attend Remembrance Sunday ceremony in Belfast Minister honoured to attend Remembrance Sunday ceremony in Belfast

Queen leads UK remembrance ceremonies

Kenny and Flanagan lay wreaths in NorthKenny and Flanagan lay wreaths in North


TOPIC: Remembrance Sunday

More in this Section

'Dickie Dip' to see men skinny dip in a bow tie to raise money for cancer 'Dickie Dip' to see men skinny dip in a bow tie to raise money for cancer

Irish Water to take more samples as boil water notice for 600,000 remains in placeIrish Water to take more samples as boil water notice for 600,000 remains in place

Part of Dublin facing water supply disruption due to improvement worksPart of Dublin facing water supply disruption due to improvement works

Armed gardaí on streets of Cork following public order concernsArmed gardaí on streets of Cork following public order concerns


Lifestyle

The rebirth of ‘Barracka’, or Barrack St, as a local hospitality hotspot on the narrow, vertiginous, cobble-stoned street began with the late, lamented publican, Tom Barry’s eponymous pub, halfway up the hill.Restaurant review: Cork's Pigalle right on the mark

Some time back, The Menu eagerly took delivery of what purported to be a definitive tome on vegan cuisine from one of the world’s premier cookbook publishers.The Menu: Food news with Joe McNamee

Irish Examiner readers are being asked to contribute to a new digital initiative on irishexaminer.com called Personal Insights.Personal Insights: We want to hear YOUR stories in YOUR words

Eve Kelliher looks at the world of art and interiorsArt’s the way to do it

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 09, 2019

  • 3
  • 4
  • 15
  • 26
  • 27
  • 47
  • 16

Full Lotto draw results »