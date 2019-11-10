Taoiseach and President to attend Remembrance events

The Taoiseach is to take part in the Remembrance Day ceremonies in Enniskillen in Co Fermanagh today.

Leo Varadkar will be joining others in marking the 32nd anniversary of the Enniskillen bombing which claimed the lives of 12 people.

He will lay a wreath at the Cenotaph in the town before attending a Remembrance Service in St Macartin's Cathedral.

President Michael D Higgins will attend a Remembrance Sunday ceremony at St Patrick's Cathedral in Dublin this afternoon.

It is 101 years tomorrow since the First World War ended with the signing of the Armistice between Germany and the Allies.